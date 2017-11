Galway Bay fm newsroom – Labour leader Brendan Howlin will attend a public meeting on housing next week in Knocknacarra. (Thursday 16/11)

The gathering has been organised by City Councillor Niall McNelis.

The aim of the event is to discuss the housing crisis in Galway – and examine possible short and long term solutions.

The public event takes place at the Clybaun Hotel Knocknacarra at 7.30pm tomorrow week.