Labane businessman appeals rejection of expansion plans

By GBFM News
August 19, 2017

Time posted: 5:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Labane businessman is appealing the rejection of expansion plans for a well-known car workshop and sales outlet on the N18.

An application to demolish a vehicle workshop in Labane and replace with a new larger workshop at Ballymaquiff was turned down by the county council in recent weeks.

Adrian Quinn had also applied to keep the existing car storage yard and sales area.

 

In refusing permission, county planners state that they’re not convinced that the site, which is located beside an identified flood risk area, is not at risk of flooding in the future.

However, applicant Adrian Quinn has appealed the refusal to An Bord Pleanala.

In appeal documents submitted this week, Adrian Quinn says the long established business needs to be upgraded, and the development would not pose a flood risk.

He also claims that no large vehicles use the site, and adequate sight lines from both entrances have been demonstrated.

An Bord Pleanala is due to make a decision in December.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
