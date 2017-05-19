Kylemore Abbey facelift subject to ecological safeguards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have given the go-ahead for an expansion of the gift shop and restaurant at Kylemore Abbey in Connemara

The restaurant project at Pollacappul is being led by Kylemore Trust.

Meanwhile, an application for the refurbishment of the gatekeeper’s cottage is currently being assessed by county planners.

The works which have been given approval involve two extensions to the existing gift shop and restaurant.

It will also involve the construction of a new staff canteen and staff toilets at ground floor level.

The project will also see the internal demolition of existing staff toilets resulting in an increase in kitchen area – and the demolition of existing public toilets resulting in an increase in restaurant area.

County planners have granted permission for the expansion with 7 conditions attached.

One stipulates that special measures are to be taken to protect the Natura 2000 ecological sites in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, in a seperate planning application there are plans to refurbish McMurray’s Cottage at Kylemore Abbey.

The gatekeeper’s cottage is located in Addergoole within the curtilage of the Abbey and Kylemore Farmyard, both protected structures.

County planners are due to make a decision on that application pending further information from the applicant.