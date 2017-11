Galway Bay fm newsroom – The company running the iconic Kylemore Abbey and Gardens in Connemara donated 800 thousand euro to the Benedictine Nuns last year.

The charitable donation was made to the nuns’ Kylemore Trust on top of a further 800 thousand euro in rent.

According to the Irish Times, visitor numbers at the attraction increased by 20 thousand to 320 thousand during 2016.

80% of visitors to Kylemore Abbey come from overseas.