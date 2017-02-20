KUBS shock Killester while DCU secure big win in Galway – Basketball Ireland Super League Round-Up

IT WAS a big weekend for Mark Ingle’s charges in both the Men’s and the Women’s Super League as KUBS secured a big win over Pyrobel Killester Thursday evening and ran League leaders Templeogue very close (losing out 71-76 at the end of a nail-biter) on Sunday, while DCU Mercy had 28 points to spare over NUIG Mystics in their Women’s Super League clash on Saturday.

Speaking about the win over Killester, Ingle said: “It was a great win and good for the lads. They’ve been working hard all year and staying in with the better teams – we’re hanging in and getting better every week.”

Elsewhere, UCD Marian maintained their impressive form winning 64-76 against Killester on Saturday, while DCU Saints had to settle for second best against a dominant Griffith Swords Thunder. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors secured another good win on the road, overcoming Commercial.ie Éanna by 21 points, while SSE Airtricity Moycllen had 15 to spare over Belfast Star, and UCC Demons romped home to victory against Radisson Blu UL Eagles.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire remain top of the table in the Women’s Super League meanwhile after they overcame neighbours Singleton SuperValu Brunell on Sunday afternoon. Courtyard Liffey Celtics are still holding firm on to their second place position following a hard-fought win over Pyrobel Killester in Clontarf on Sunday evening, while Portlaoise Panthers added another win to their tally, overcoming Meteors on Saturday evening.

Basketball Ireland Results: Feb 16-19th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Pyrobel Killester 74-76 KUBS

Commercial.ie Éanna 68-89 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

DCU Saints 69-85 Griffith Swords Thunder

Belfast Star 60-75 SSE Airtricity Moycullen

Pyrobel Killester 64-76 UCD Marian

UCC Demons 93-71 Radisson Blu UL Eagles

KUBS 71-76 Templeogue

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics 38-66 DCU Mercy

Pyrobel Killester 56-63 Courtyard Liffey Celtics

Portlaoise Panthers 62-46 Meteors

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 85-68 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

LYIT Donegal 88-82 Kestrels

Maree 109-98 BFG Neptune

Titans 80-65 ITC Basketball

EJ Sligo All-Stars 71-65 Team Kilkenny

Dublin Lions 66-70 Fr Mathews

Ulster University Elks 84-73 Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

Ulster Rockets 37-56 Marble City Hawks

Oblate Dynamos 67-56 Fr Mathews

Ulster University Elks 48-63 ITC Basketball

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Belfast Star 60-75 SSE Airtricity Moycullen

Top scorers Belfast Star: Keelan Cairns 19, Paddy McGaharan 15, Fearghal Toner 7

Top scorers SSE Airtricity Moycullen: Dylan Cunningham 26, Paul Freeman 20, Patrick Lyons

Half time score: Belfast Star 36-50 SSE Airtricity Moycullen

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

NUIG Mystics 38-66 DCU Mercy

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Ebony Wells 16, Maggie Byrne 8, Ciara Newell 7

Top scorers DCU Mercy: Sarah Fairbanks 17, Ashley Perez 17, Aoife McDermott 14

Half time score: NUIG Mystics 20-26 DCU Mercy

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Maree 109-98 BFG Neptune

Top scorers Maree: Paulius Peldzius 26, Kenneth Hansberry 23, Eoin Rockall 19

Top scorers BFG Neptune: Tanner Brooks 27, Sean Jenkins 25, Gary Walsh 12, David Murray 12

Half time score: Maree 62-50 BFG Neptune

Titans 80-65 ITC Basketball

Top scorers Titans: Toms Fabriciuss 23, Gene Williams 17, Kelvin Atu 14

Top scorers ITC Basketball: Mike Klinger 21, Jimmy Ward 11, Ronan Williams 11

Half time score: Titans 40-40 ITC Basketball

Links to League tables:

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

http://www.basketballireland.ie/menssuper/

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

http://www.basketballireland.ie/womenssuper

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

http://www.basketballireland.ie/mensdivision1/

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

http://www.basketballireland.ie/womensdivision1/

Basketball Ireland Fixtures February 24-25th

Saturday 25th February 2017

Men’s Super League:

Griffith Swords Thunder v SSE Airtricity Moycullen, ALSAA-Dublin, 18:00;

UCD Marian v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, UCD, 19:00;

Belfast Star v DCU Saints, Methodist College, 19:00;

Templeogue v Radisson Blu UL Eagles, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 19:30;

KUBS BC v Pyrobel Killester, Carroll Arena, 20:00;

Women’s Super League:

Meteors v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Colaiste Iosagain, 16:00;

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers, Leixlip Centre, 19:30;

Men’s Division 1:

ITC Basketball v Maree, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

Team Kilkenny v LYIT Donegal, Watershed Sports Complex, 18:00;

Kestrels v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Colaiste Iosagain, 18:00;

BFG Neptune v Titans, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v Dublin Lions, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Fr Mathews v Ulster University Elks, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 20:00;

Women’s Division 1:

ITC Basketball v Ulster Rockets, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 13:30;

Fr Mathews v Ulster University Elks, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 17:45;

Marble City Hawks v UL Huskies, O Loughlin Gaels Gym, 19:00;

Sunday 26th February 2017

Men’s Super League:

UCC Demons v Commercial.ie Eanna, Mardyke Arena-Cork, 15:00;

Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Pyrobel Killester, Parochial Hall, 14:45;

DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, DCU Complex, 15:30;

Men’s Division 1:

BFG Neptune v Ulster University Elks, Neptune Stadium, 15:00;