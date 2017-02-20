KUBS shock Killester while DCU secure big win in Galway – Basketball Ireland Super League Round-Up

IT WAS a big weekend for Mark Ingle’s charges in both the Men’s and the Women’s Super League as KUBS secured a big win over Pyrobel Killester Thursday evening and ran League leaders Templeogue very close (losing out 71-76 at the end of a nail-biter) on Sunday, while DCU Mercy had 28 points to spare over NUIG Mystics in their Women’s Super League clash on Saturday.
Speaking about the win over Killester, Ingle said: “It was a great win and good for the lads. They’ve been working hard all year and staying in with the better teams – we’re hanging in and getting better every week.”
Elsewhere, UCD Marian maintained their impressive form winning 64-76 against Killester on Saturday, while DCU Saints had to settle for second best against a dominant Griffith Swords Thunder. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors secured another good win on the road, overcoming Commercial.ie Éanna by 21 points, while SSE Airtricity Moycllen had 15 to spare over Belfast Star, and UCC Demons romped home to victory against Radisson Blu UL Eagles.
Ambassador UCC Glanmire remain top of the table in the Women’s Super League meanwhile after they overcame neighbours Singleton SuperValu Brunell on Sunday afternoon. Courtyard Liffey Celtics are still holding firm on to their second place position following a hard-fought win over Pyrobel Killester in Clontarf on Sunday evening, while Portlaoise Panthers added another win to their tally, overcoming Meteors on Saturday evening.
Basketball Ireland Results: Feb 16-19th
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League
Pyrobel Killester 74-76 KUBS
Commercial.ie Éanna 68-89 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors
DCU Saints 69-85 Griffith Swords Thunder
Belfast Star 60-75 SSE Airtricity Moycullen
Pyrobel Killester 64-76 UCD Marian
UCC Demons 93-71 Radisson Blu UL Eagles
KUBS 71-76 Templeogue
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:
NUIG Mystics 38-66 DCU Mercy
Pyrobel Killester 56-63 Courtyard Liffey Celtics
Portlaoise Panthers 62-46 Meteors
Ambassador UCC Glanmire 85-68 Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:
LYIT Donegal 88-82 Kestrels
Maree 109-98 BFG Neptune
Titans 80-65 ITC Basketball
EJ Sligo All-Stars 71-65 Team Kilkenny
Dublin Lions 66-70 Fr Mathews
Ulster University Elks 84-73 Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:
Ulster Rockets 37-56 Marble City Hawks
Oblate Dynamos 67-56 Fr Mathews
Ulster University Elks 48-63 ITC Basketball
Basketball Ireland Detailed Results
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League
Belfast Star 60-75 SSE Airtricity Moycullen
Top scorers Belfast Star: Keelan Cairns 19, Paddy McGaharan 15, Fearghal Toner 7
Top scorers SSE Airtricity Moycullen: Dylan Cunningham 26, Paul Freeman 20, Patrick Lyons
Half time score: Belfast Star 36-50 SSE Airtricity Moycullen
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League
NUIG Mystics 38-66 DCU Mercy
Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Ebony Wells 16, Maggie Byrne 8, Ciara Newell 7
Top scorers DCU Mercy: Sarah Fairbanks 17, Ashley Perez 17, Aoife McDermott 14
Half time score: NUIG Mystics 20-26 DCU Mercy
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One
Maree 109-98 BFG Neptune
Top scorers Maree: Paulius Peldzius 26, Kenneth Hansberry 23, Eoin Rockall 19
Top scorers BFG Neptune: Tanner Brooks 27, Sean Jenkins 25, Gary Walsh 12, David Murray 12
Half time score: Maree 62-50 BFG Neptune
Titans 80-65 ITC Basketball
Top scorers Titans: Toms Fabriciuss 23, Gene Williams 17, Kelvin Atu 14
Top scorers ITC Basketball: Mike Klinger 21, Jimmy Ward 11, Ronan Williams 11
Half time score: Titans 40-40 ITC Basketball
Basketball Ireland Fixtures February 24-25th
Saturday 25th February 2017
Men’s Super League:
Griffith Swords Thunder v SSE Airtricity Moycullen, ALSAA-Dublin, 18:00;
UCD Marian v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, UCD, 19:00;
Belfast Star v DCU Saints, Methodist College, 19:00;
Templeogue v Radisson Blu UL Eagles, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 19:30;
KUBS BC v Pyrobel Killester, Carroll Arena, 20:00;
Women’s Super League:
Meteors v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Colaiste Iosagain, 16:00;
Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers, Leixlip Centre, 19:30;
Men’s Division 1:
ITC Basketball v Maree, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;
Team Kilkenny v LYIT Donegal, Watershed Sports Complex, 18:00;
Kestrels v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Colaiste Iosagain, 18:00;
BFG Neptune v Titans, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v Dublin Lions, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;
Fr Mathews v Ulster University Elks, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 20:00;
Women’s Division 1:
ITC Basketball v Ulster Rockets, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 13:30;
Fr Mathews v Ulster University Elks, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 17:45;
Marble City Hawks v UL Huskies, O Loughlin Gaels Gym, 19:00;
Sunday 26th February 2017
Men’s Super League:
UCC Demons v Commercial.ie Eanna, Mardyke Arena-Cork, 15:00;
Women’s Super League:
Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Pyrobel Killester, Parochial Hall, 14:45;
DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, DCU Complex, 15:30;
Men’s Division 1:
BFG Neptune v Ulster University Elks, Neptune Stadium, 15:00;