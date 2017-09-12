Knocknacarra estate hosts public meeting about anti-social behaviour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting is taking place this evening between local public representatives and residents of White Oaks estate in Knocknacarra.

Some residents of White Oaks have expressed concern over ongoing anti-social problems since the city council removed a gate at the rear of the estate earlier this year.

The gate was installed to stop people cutting through the estate.

The meeting is on at 8 o’clock this evening at the Clybaun Hotel.

Also up for discussion is the proposal to develop a park area at Kingston after a public consultation was held earlier this year.