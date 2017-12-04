Kirwan action group to hold protest at city roundabout

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Kirwan Action group is holding a protest this week at the busy Kirwan roundabout over proposed changes to the junction.

The 1.2 million euro project will convert the roundabout into a four-arm traffic light junction and divert the Coolagh road onto the N84 Headford road to create a three-arm junction.

The Kirwan Action Group claims this will increase traffic through Menlo, Tirellan, and Ballinfoile.

Last Thursday the group submitted a petition with 1,300 signatures to the City Council, calling on councillors to oppose the plan.

The planned protest on Wednesday morning is expected to have an impact on traffic.

Local campaigner Peter Cunnane is calling on council officials to go back to the drawing board with what he’s describing as ‘flawed proposals.’