15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Kirwan action group to hold protest at city roundabout

By GBFM News
December 4, 2017

Time posted: 5:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Kirwan Action group is holding a protest this week at the busy Kirwan roundabout over proposed changes to the junction.

The 1.2 million euro project will convert the roundabout into a four-arm traffic light junction and divert the Coolagh road onto the N84 Headford road to create a three-arm junction.

The Kirwan Action Group claims this will increase traffic through Menlo, Tirellan, and Ballinfoile.

Last Thursday the group submitted a petition with 1,300 signatures to the City Council, calling on councillors to oppose the plan.

The planned protest on Wednesday morning is expected to have an impact on traffic.

Local campaigner Peter Cunnane is calling on council officials to go back to the drawing board with what he’s describing as ‘flawed proposals.’

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Variations to County Development Plan go on public display
December 4, 2017
Variations to County Development Plan go on public display
December 4, 2017
Galway study shows climate change impact may be bigger than expected
December 4, 2017
Carna nursing home chief slams HSE’s short term care policy

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 4, 2017
T P Brennan Connacht Cup 1st Round Results 3rd December 2017
December 4, 2017
Weekend Galway GAA Club results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK