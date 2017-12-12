Kinvara’s Michael Burke elected Treasurer of the Galway County Board

Kinvara’s Michael Burke was elected Treasurer of the Galway County Board at the Annual Convention in Loughrea. He defeated the outgoing treasurer John McGann by 132 to 106 votes. In the only other contest Tommy Kelly defeated Michael Ryder for the position of Development Officer.

The 2018 County Board will be as follows:

CATHAOIRLEACH: Pat Kearney (Kilbeacanty)

LEAS-CATHAOIRLEACH: Kenneth Fox (Moycullen)

RUNAÍ: John Hynes (Liam Mellows)

RUNAÍ CÚNTA: Seamus O’ Grady (Monivea Abbey)

CISTEOIR: Michael Burke (Kinvara)

CISTEOIR CÚNTA: Seamus Connolly (Kilconly)

OIFIGEACH FORBARTHA: Tommy Kelly (Corofin)

OIFIGEACH GAEILGE: Michael Monaghan (Turloughmore)

OIFIGEACH OILIÚNA: Micheal Geraghty (Tuam Stars)

P.R.O: Seamus Finnerty (Annaghdown)

COMHAIRLE CHONNACHT (1): John Joe Holleran (Naomh Padraig, Clonbur)

COMHAIRLE CHONNACHT (2): Noel Treacy (Padraig Pearses)

ÁRD CHOMHAIRLE: Gerry Larkin (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry)