Kinvara woman sets up room swap website in bid to ease rental crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Kinvara woman has set up a new website which allows students to swap rooms as the housing crisis continues.

Over 200 people have already registered for the service.

Aisling Byrne has recently launched the site which allows users to sign up and register their details and look for prospective students to swap rooms with for free.

She says students in one town or city who are coming to another town to study can link up with those in similar situations who may wish to room-swap from Monday to Friday.

The service provided by switchingrooms.ie is free, and aims to make use of the empty beds left behind by students across Ireland who leave the family home to go to college.

Aisling Byrne says it’s just one solution to a serious problem facing college students.