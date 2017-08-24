15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Kinvara woman sets up room swap website in bid to ease rental crisis

By GBFM News
August 24, 2017

Time posted: 9:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Kinvara woman has set up a new website which allows students to swap rooms as the housing crisis continues.

Over 200 people have already registered for the service.

Aisling Byrne has recently launched the site which allows users to sign up and register their details and look for prospective students to swap rooms with for free.

She says students in one town or city who are coming to another town to study can link up with those in similar situations who may wish to room-swap from Monday to Friday.

The service provided by switchingrooms.ie is free, and aims to make use of the empty beds left behind by students across Ireland who leave the family home to go to college.

Aisling Byrne says it’s just one solution to a serious problem facing college students.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Joyces Supermarket Group to buy Nestors Galway stores
August 24, 2017
Joyces Supermarket Group to buy Nestors Galway stores
August 23, 2017
Boil water notice issued for Williamstown
August 23, 2017
Nurses say streamlining UHG services has not solved overcrowding problem

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 23, 2017
Lady Gregory Hotel Galway Summer Stages Rally
August 23, 2017
Claregalway Hotel Ladies Football Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK