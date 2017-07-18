Kinvara is most expensive place to buy a home in Connacht

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Kinvara in the most expensive place in Connacht to buy a home.

It’s one of the most expensive areas to buy a home outside of the country’s major cities, according to a report from property website Daft.ie.

Sandycove in south Dublin is the most expensive area in the country to buy a home, where homes cost an average of nearly 800 thousand euro.

Ireland’s most expensive street is Herbert Park in Ballsbridge, which has seen five properties change hands for three million euro or more in the last 18 months.

Kinsale is the priciest location in Munster, while Virginia, Co Cavan is the most expensive in Ulster.