FYI Galway

Kinvara Bay to comply with water regulations in matter of months

By GBFM News
May 12, 2017

Time posted: 2:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped that Kinvara Bay could become fully compliant with water bathing regulations in a matter of months.

It’s as Minister Simon Coveney has officially opened the village’s long-awaited waste water treatment plant in the past hour.

The ceremonial cutting of the ribbon on the facility finally brings to an end a 30 year campaign run by local residents.

Work on the 5 million euro project to stop untreated waste water being discharged directly into the sea got underway this time last year.

Treated waste water is now being safely discharged to Kinvara Bay via a new marine outfall pipe, which will result in significantly improved water quality.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
May 12, 2017
