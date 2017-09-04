Kiltormer take All-Ireland Junior Sevens Shield title

Kiltormer captured Goulding All-Ireland Junior Sevens Shield silverware on Saturday in St. Jude’s, Templeogue with a final win over Ballyboden St. Enda’s

Darragh Glynn’s charges were also victorious over the Dublin side in the group stages (2-5 to 1-2), but narrow losses to St. Mary’s, Waterford (3-4 to 3-2) and Naas (4-3 to 4-0) saw them in the Shield knock-out stages.

However, they firmly made amends with a 4-6 to 2-1 semi-final victory over John Mitchels from Warwickshire, to reach the final.

Kiltormer were goal hungry in the decider, and were 7-4 to 2-6 winners.

Kiltormer led by 5-1 to 2-2 at half-time, with Conor Ryan (2), Diarmuid Claffey, Steven Cormican and Shane Finnerty netting their goals, while Derek Dervan registered their point.

Paddy Cormican and Darren Hopkins claimed second half goals on the way to a 13-point win.

Cóilín Duffy spoke to Kiltormer captain Patrick Cormican after his sides final win.

Kilbeacanty were also impressive at St. Jude’s, but lost out to eventual Cup winners St. Ita’s in the semi-final.

Powered by Cork Senior star Seamus Harnedy they claimed a 9-3 to 5-0 win over fellow Cork club Milford in the decider.

Earlier, Kilbeacanty were 5-4 to 2-3 winners over Windgap, registered a 7-4 to 2-4 victory over John Mitchels and a 5-6 to 1-2 win over St. Jude’s/

A golden point from Shane Moylette saw Kilbeacanty advance to the semi-finals, after a 5-5 all draw with Naas.

However, St Ita’s proved that bit stronger in the last-four clash, with an early red card for Kilbeacanty proving costly, as Ita’s were 6-4 to 1-8 winners.