Kiltiernan flood works to begin in September

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Long awaited flood mitigation works at Kiltiernan National School on the N18 are to get underway in September.

Kiltiernan and the surrounding area has been affected by major flooding in recent years, and has been the subject of a local campaign spanning two decades.

The project brief has now been completed, and the county council is currently preparing the necessary paperwork for the major scheme.

The council executive says the scheme is unique, as it involves moving water from one protected turlough to another.