kilmeen cross-news

Kilmeen Cross action group highlights concerns over dangerous junction on N65

By GBFM News
February 14, 2017

Time posted: 5:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local residents are highlighting their concerns over a dangerous junction at Kilmeen Cross on the N65.

The intersection is located at the turn off for Portumna on the N65 out of Loughrea.

The Kilmeen Action Group which is made up of 30 local residents, says the junction is highly dangerous.

They are concerned that a lack of clear signage, lighting and road markings are resulting in a serious health and safety issue.

Concerns have also been raised over flooding in the area.

It’s understood the county council has made a submission to Transport Infrastructure Ireland regarding the issue.

Jackie Flannery is spokesperson for the action group – she says better public consultation is needed.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
