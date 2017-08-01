Killimor to get major new sports complex

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former schoolhouse building in Killimor is set to be transformed into a gym.

Fr. Ciaran Kitching, who’s Chairperson of Killimor Recreation and Fitness, has been granted planning permission to change Killimor’s old national school at Garryad and Garrynasillagh into a gym with treatment room.

There are 6 conditions attached to the development, including a requirement that all surface water must be disposed of to appropriately sized soakways.

It’s part of Killimor Recreation and Fitness Company’s overall plan to establish a sports campus at the site.