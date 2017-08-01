15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Killimor to get major new sports complex

By GBFM News
August 1, 2017

Time posted: 9:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former schoolhouse building in Killimor is set to be transformed into a gym.

Fr. Ciaran Kitching, who’s Chairperson of Killimor Recreation and Fitness, has been granted planning permission to change Killimor’s old national school at Garryad and Garrynasillagh into a gym with treatment room.

There are 6 conditions attached to the development, including a requirement that all surface water must be disposed of to appropriately sized soakways.

It’s part of Killimor Recreation and Fitness Company’s overall plan to establish a sports campus at the site.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Crowds and betting up on first day of Galway Races
Work to begin as contractor selected for new Athenry school building
August 1, 2017
Number of fires reported in Galway halved since 2010
August 1, 2017
Work to begin as contractor selected for new Athenry school building
August 1, 2017
Crowds and betting up on first day of Galway Races

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 1, 2017
LEE GRACE JOINS SHAMROCK ROVERS
August 1, 2017
4 Galway WFC players called up for an U19 training game v Northern Ireland
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK