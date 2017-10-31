15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Moycullen Feature In Ladies Connacht Club Finals On Sunday

By Sport GBFM
October 31, 2017

Time posted: 12:33 pm

Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Moycullen will both feature in provincial finals this Sunday with games being played in Ballyhaunis and Claremorris.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Carnacon will go again next weekend in Ballyhaunis in the replay of the Ladies Connacht Club Final following last Sunday’s remarkable final. The game will take place next Sunday and will throw in at 2pm.

The Connacht Ladies Intermediate Club Final will also take place next Sunday with Moycullen’s game with St Mary’s from Sligo taking place in Claremorris at 2pm.

