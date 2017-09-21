Kilkerrin Clonberne Ladies Football Club Fundraising Fashion Show

Kilkerrin Clonberne Ladies Football Club is organizing a fabulous fashion show with Catwalk Modelling Agency on Thursday 28th September 2017 in the Ard Rí House Hotel, Tuam. Doors open at 7.00pm with a Wine & Canapé reception and the chance to browse our large Fashion & Retail Exhibitor area which includes milliners, mens & ladies fashion boutiques, bakers and jewelers. Show starts at 8.00pm sharp.

Special guest on the night will be Caroline Downey from TV3, she will be offering tips and advice as well as judging the best dressed competition. With a raffle prize fund of over €2,000 to be won over the course of the night it promises to be a night to be remembered. Prizes to be won on the night including a break for two at the Radisson Blu, outfit of choice, travel vouchers, dinner for two at the Athlone Springs Hotel and much more. Ticket price is €20.

The ladies from Catwalk Modelling Agency will be working the catwalk and as an added bonus, local female and male County football players will model alongside the Catwalk Models.

Shane Walsh, Damien Comer, Pauline Ronayne, Caroline Coneran, Sheila Burke, Lisa Murphy, Sarah Gannon, Alannah Grehan and Denise Finnegan.

Main sponsors on the evening are Boston Scientific and Athenry Credit Union. Selected boutiques from Tuam, Boyle and Galway will showcase their Autumn/Winter 2017 collections on the night.

Runway Shops

Annemarie’s Ladies Boutique,

Tuam. Anthony Ryans, Galway City.

Fallons for Men, Tuam.

Fusion Fashion, Moycullen.

Born, Tuam. Ivy Boutique, Tuam.

Lilly Boutique, Tuam. Love It, Tuam.

Willow, Galway

Marians of Boyle Boutique, Boyle. Standún, Spiddal