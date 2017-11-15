Kilcolgan resident pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Kilcolgan resident will be sentenced next year after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a man near Ardrahan last year.

Adrian Nestor with an address at Keamsella, Kilcolgan pleaded guilty to charges relating to a collision that caused the death of 66-year old Liam McDonnell on February 1st last year.

Nestor also pleaded guilty to causing serious bodily harm to a garda in the same collision and to driving while drunk.

He has been remanded on bail until a sentencing hearing in January.