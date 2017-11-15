15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Kilcolgan resident pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death

By GBFM News
November 15, 2017

Time posted: 8:24 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Kilcolgan resident will be sentenced next year after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a man near Ardrahan last year.

Adrian Nestor with an address at Keamsella, Kilcolgan pleaded guilty to charges relating to a collision that caused the death of 66-year old Liam McDonnell on February 1st last year.

Nestor also pleaded guilty to causing serious bodily harm to a garda in the same collision and to driving while drunk.

He has been remanded on bail until a sentencing hearing in January.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Wednesday 15th November, 2017
Agriculture Minister urged to address west of Ireland fodder crisis
November 15, 2017
Flying Club granted lease of lands at Galway Airport site
November 15, 2017
Residents to petition council over controversial Kirwan Roundabout plans
November 15, 2017
Gardai advise public to avoid Woodquay area as search dogs to be drafted in

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 14, 2017
Nominations Announced For 2018 Galway County Board
November 13, 2017
Minister Griffin Announces €80.3k Boost for Sport and Physical Activity Initiatives in Galway
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK