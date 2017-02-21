15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

news-court-gabel-fine-money-cash

Kilcolgan businessman has assets frozen by the High Court

By GBFM News
February 21, 2017

Time posted: 6:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The High Court has made orders temporarily freezing the assets of a Kilcolgan man who AIB claims gave untrue evidence when being cross examined about his assets

The application for the order – known as a Mareva injunction – was obtained by AIB Mortgage bank against Joe McCaul from Roveagh, Kilcolgan and two others preventing his assets from being reduced below a value of 2.3 million euro

Joe McCaul is the owner of a shopping centre in Clarinbridge and several properties around Galway and in Co Cavan.

The bank appointed a receiver over the properties after obtaining a judgment for €2.37 million against Joe McCaul in 2015

As part of AIB’s efforts to execute that judgment Mr McCaul was cross examined about his assets before the Master of the High Court last week.

Counsel said sworn evidence given by Joe McCaul in relation to rental income directly contradicts evidence obtained by the bank through its receivers.

As a result, the bank sought an an order preventing Mr McCaul from reducing, dissipating or transferring his assets below €2.37m.

The order has been granted on an ex-parte basis by Mr Justice Paul Gilligan who adjourned the matter for a week.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Transport Minister to travel N59 to view need for improvements
connemara-news-lake
February 21, 2017
Transport Minister to travel N59 to view need for improvements
media_313698_tm_parkmore_traffic_11
February 21, 2017
National Transport Authority to survey 570 Galway households
n59
February 21, 2017
N59 action group meets Transport Minister at Leinster House

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
THISTLECRACK
February 21, 2017
Bombshell as Thistlecrack is ruled out of Gold Cup
CONNACHT FA
February 20, 2017
Connacht FA Cup And Shield Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK