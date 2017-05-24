Kilbeacanty readies itself for 2017 7’s weekend

Kilbeacanty is the place to be over the June Bank Holiday weekend with the annual 7s hurling tournament taking place on the Bank Holiday Monday. This year also sees the first camogie 7s tournament with the Quarter and Semi-finals and Shield final being played on the Sunday from 13:30pm and the final played before the hurling 7s final on the Monday. The clubs Golf AM AM (€2000 in prizes) kicks off the weekend at Gort Golf Club on the Friday and Saturday and the Joe Gillane Juvenile semi-finals also take place on Friday at Kilbeacanty from 6pm.

For Golf tee times please contact Niall or any club officer on 087-2553193.

The draw of games for the camogie and hurling 7s takes place next Monday night 29th May and it promises to serve up some cracking games with Beagh hoping to win three in a row but there is no doubt that Galway county champions and finalists St Thomas and Gort respectively will have a say on who wins the 2017 7s.

It promises to be cracking weekend and a full schedule of events can be found below or on Kilbeacanty HC Facebook and Twitter pages.

Schedule

Friday

GOLF AM AM Gort Golf Club

Joe Gillane Juvenile Finals from 6pm Kilbeacanty Pitch

Saturday

Golf AM AM continues

Club Night Out/Golf AM AM presentations with live music and Club Draws for April & May at

McCarthy’s from 9pm.

Sunday

First Kilbeacanty Camogie 7s in Kilbeacanty Pitch from 13:30pm (Q and Semi Finals)

Munster Hurling Clare Vs Limerick live on Big Screen followed by live music.

Monday

Kilbeacanty 7s Monday

Joe Gillane Juvenile Finals 1pm

7s Hurling starts at 3pm

Camogie Final 5:30pm

7s Final 6:15pm

Closing Celebration with Live Music by Paddy Jordan and Fishing for Likes in McCarthy’s straight after 7s final form 7pm