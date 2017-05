The draws took place last night in the Kilbeacanty GAA clubhouse for this years 7s competition on the June Bank Holiday weekend. Defending champions Beagh will start their quest for 3 in a row against Craughwell in the quarter finals, while the host club kick start the tournament against Killimordaly at 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday. The draw for the first ever Camogie 7s was also made last night:

