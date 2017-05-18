15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Kevin McManamon and Bríd Stack Launch Topaz Cash for Clubs 2017

By Sport GBFM
May 18, 2017

Time posted: 2:39 pm

Topaz to contribute €200,000 in cash prizes to clubs across Ireland

  • 1st club drawn will win top prize of €10,000
  • 10 clubs thereafter will win €5,000
  • 140 clubs after that will win €1,000

 

Topaz, Ireland’s leading fuel and convenience retailer, has partnered with two of Ireland’s leading sportspeople, Kevin McManamon and Bríd Stack, to officially launch Cash for Clubs 2017 and encourage people across Ireland to go the extra mile for their local community.

The programme offers clubs of all types and sizes from across the island of Ireland the chance to win up to €10,000 in funding with a total of €200,000 in cash prizes up for grabs as part of the initiative, which returns for a third year.

Following the huge success of Cash for Clubs over the past two years, Topaz is continuing to recognise the intrinsic role that passionate people play in driving clubs across Ireland and the vital role that these local heroes play in providing members of the public with opportunities to meet new people, be active and learn valuable.

Both Kevin and Bríd are best known for their talents and achievements on the field of play, but they share a common understanding of the importance of cross-code participation at a grassroots level and are known for going the extra mile off the field as well as on it.

With a significant national footprint and extensive customer network located across the country, Topaz understands the difficulties that local clubs can face to raise much needed funds to support the services and facilities they provide.

Speaking at the launch of Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’, Marketing Director of Topaz, Margaret Barron said: “With 430 forecourts located nationwide and a presence in every county on the island of Ireland, Topaz is really at the heart of Irish communities and we understand the important role of local clubs in bringing people together. Following the huge success of ‘Cash for Clubs’ over the past two years, we are thrilled to continue this initiative in 2017 by recognising the hard work of club networks across the country and contributing a further €200,000 to local clubs.

Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ is open to all clubs no matter how big or small, so whether your local club is passionate about sport, dance, food or even language based, we are encouraging people to go that extra mile for their chosen club by collecting ‘Cash for Clubs’ tokens at Topaz service stations. It is also a great opportunity to get your friends, family and neighbours to come together to help to win funds for your local community.”

 

Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ ambassador Kevin McManamon added: “I’m very happy to be involved in this year’s Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ initiative, which plays a vital role in bringing clubs and communities even further in their efforts to secure much-needed support and funds. I have seen first-hand how challenging it can be for clubs to continually raise funds to keep services and facilities to the standard they need to be.

With Topaz Cash for Clubs, everyone can get behind their local club and help show their support for a cause they feel strongly about – whether it’s a team they play for, a local music group they’re involved with or simply a club they follow.”

 

How it works:

The programme works directly through the Topaz Play or Park Loyalty platform. Clubs can register at playorpark.ie/cash-for-clubs (ROI) or playorpark.co.uk/cash-for-clubs (NI) and, once registered, members of the club and customers in their community can start collecting tokens using a Play or Park gametag, which are available in-store or through the Topaz Play or Park app. You’ll receive one token once you spend €30/£20 or more on fuel purchases and once you have linked your gametag to your chosen club your tokens will be automatically allocated to your club. Once a club has collected 2,000 tokens, they will be automatically entered into an ‘everyone-wins’ draw.

 

Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ 2017 Grand Prize Draw:

  • 1st Club drawn will win €10,000
  • 10 Clubs thereafter will win €5,000 and
  • 140 Clubs after this will receive €1,000

‘Cash for Clubs’ launched today, Wednesday 17th May 2017 and will run until Sunday, 13th August, 2017.

For more information on Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ 2017, visit www.topaz.ie or see Topaz Energy on Facebook and @topazenergy on Twitter #Cash4Clubs17

Pictured at the launch of Cash for Clubs are Topaz ambassadors (L-) Brid Stack, Alan Quinlan and Kevin McManamon.
Topaz is encouraging people from across Ireland to go the extra mile for there local community to be in with a chance to win up to €10,000 for a club of their choice. A total of €200,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs over the course of the next 12 weeks.
For more information and how to enter see www.playorpark.ie/cashforclubs
Mandator Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

print
Sport
Mulkerrins and Havern retain Aon Bhalla Inis Mór 2017 Open titles
May 18, 2017
Mulkerrins and Havern retain Aon Bhalla Inis Mór 2017 Open titles
May 18, 2017
Loughrea secure Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division Status
May 18, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 18, 2017
South Galway flood mitigation plans delayed by new EU legislation
May 18, 2017
Wildlife Trust to host public otter survey in the city

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline