Kevin McManamon and Bríd Stack Launch Topaz Cash for Clubs 2017

Topaz to contribute €200,000 in cash prizes to clubs across Ireland

Topaz, Ireland’s leading fuel and convenience retailer, has partnered with two of Ireland’s leading sportspeople, Kevin McManamon and Bríd Stack, to officially launch Cash for Clubs 2017 and encourage people across Ireland to go the extra mile for their local community.

The programme offers clubs of all types and sizes from across the island of Ireland the chance to win up to €10,000 in funding with a total of €200,000 in cash prizes up for grabs as part of the initiative, which returns for a third year.

Following the huge success of Cash for Clubs over the past two years, Topaz is continuing to recognise the intrinsic role that passionate people play in driving clubs across Ireland and the vital role that these local heroes play in providing members of the public with opportunities to meet new people, be active and learn valuable.

Both Kevin and Bríd are best known for their talents and achievements on the field of play, but they share a common understanding of the importance of cross-code participation at a grassroots level and are known for going the extra mile off the field as well as on it.

With a significant national footprint and extensive customer network located across the country, Topaz understands the difficulties that local clubs can face to raise much needed funds to support the services and facilities they provide.

Speaking at the launch of Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’, Marketing Director of Topaz, Margaret Barron said: “With 430 forecourts located nationwide and a presence in every county on the island of Ireland, Topaz is really at the heart of Irish communities and we understand the important role of local clubs in bringing people together. Following the huge success of ‘Cash for Clubs’ over the past two years, we are thrilled to continue this initiative in 2017 by recognising the hard work of club networks across the country and contributing a further €200,000 to local clubs.

Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ is open to all clubs no matter how big or small, so whether your local club is passionate about sport, dance, food or even language based, we are encouraging people to go that extra mile for their chosen club by collecting ‘Cash for Clubs’ tokens at Topaz service stations. It is also a great opportunity to get your friends, family and neighbours to come together to help to win funds for your local community.”

Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ ambassador Kevin McManamon added: “I’m very happy to be involved in this year’s Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ initiative, which plays a vital role in bringing clubs and communities even further in their efforts to secure much-needed support and funds. I have seen first-hand how challenging it can be for clubs to continually raise funds to keep services and facilities to the standard they need to be.

With Topaz Cash for Clubs, everyone can get behind their local club and help show their support for a cause they feel strongly about – whether it’s a team they play for, a local music group they’re involved with or simply a club they follow.”

How it works:

The programme works directly through the Topaz Play or Park Loyalty platform. Clubs can register at playorpark.ie/cash-for-clubs (ROI) or playorpark.co.uk/cash-for-clubs (NI) and, once registered, members of the club and customers in their community can start collecting tokens using a Play or Park gametag, which are available in-store or through the Topaz Play or Park app. You’ll receive one token once you spend €30/£20 or more on fuel purchases and once you have linked your gametag to your chosen club your tokens will be automatically allocated to your club. Once a club has collected 2,000 tokens, they will be automatically entered into an ‘everyone-wins’ draw.

Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ 2017 Grand Prize Draw:

1st Club drawn will win €10,000

10 Clubs thereafter will win €5,000 and

140 Clubs after this will receive €1,000

‘Cash for Clubs’ launched today, Wednesday 17th May 2017 and will run until Sunday, 13th August, 2017.

For more information on Topaz ‘Cash for Clubs’ 2017, visit www.topaz.ie or see Topaz Energy on Facebook and @topazenergy on Twitter #Cash4Clubs17