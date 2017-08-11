15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Keith Finnegan Show Tribute To Tony Keady

By Sport GBFM
August 11, 2017

Time posted: 12:54 pm

The Keith Finnegan show presented a special tribute to the late Tony Keady who passed away on Thursday Morning.

Keith was joined by Galway Bay FM Head Of Sport Ollie Turner, Hurling Commentator Sean Walsh, County Board Chairman Pat Kearney, Hurling Board Chairman Micheal Larkin, former team mates Eanna Ryan, Pat Malone, Conor Hayes, Brendan Lynskey, Pete Finnerty, Former Galway and Tipperary Hurling Manager Babs Keating, Frank Burke and Joe Connolly.

Presented by Keith Finnegan

 

Funeral Arrangements of Tony Keady

Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire, in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore from 2pm until 5pm on Saturday, August 12th with removal to the adjacent church in time for 6pm Vigil Mass. Condolences will commence again in the Church after 6.00pm mass.

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday, August 13th followed by burial at Renville Cemetery.

Family home strictly private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oranmore-Maree GAA Grounds Development Fund.

