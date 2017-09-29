Justice Minister to seek report on West of Ireland terror cell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Justice Minister is to seek a report shortly from the interim Garda Commissioner on the terror cell believed to be operating in this region.

Detectives in Galway are investigating a group of 8 ISIS supporters, which is run by two Chechen brothers.

Gardaí have been monitoring the activities of the cell for a number of months.

The suspected Islamic extremists, who live in various rural locations, are being investigated for using An Post and courier services for ‘dummy runs’ to send items to the Middle East.

According to the Irish Independent, Minister Charlie Flanagan says there is no specific threat to Ireland, but he’s to seek a report from the interim Garda Commissioner on the cell operating in the west.

He says Gardaí are engaging with EU intelligence agencies, and Ireland’s level of intelligence is good.