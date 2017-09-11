15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Justice Minister pleased that Carna native Donal O Cualain is acting Garda Commissioner

September 11, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Justice Minister says he’s pleased that Carna native Donal O Cualain is acting Garda Commissioner.

Noirin O’Sullivan retired from the post last night after a year of intense pressure to step away.

Acting commissioner O Cualain, a fluent-Irish speaker, was previously a sergeant on the Aran Islands before becoming a Superintendent and subsequently Chief Superintendent of the Galway garda division.

In 2012 he was appointed as an assistant commissioner and two years later Nóirín Ó Sullivan appointed him as deputy commissioner.

Dónal Ó Cualáin has already been covering the commissioner role for the summer holiday period while Nóirín Ó Sullivan was on leave.

The Justice Minister says Nóirín Ó Sullivan’s decision didn’t come as a surprise to him despite only getting an hours notice of her intention to retire.

Charlie Flanagan says it may be a lengthy process to select her replacement and it could even be months so he’s pleased Deputy Commissioner O Cualain has stepped into the role in an acting capacity.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
