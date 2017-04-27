Just nine new Garda recruits allocated to Galway division since 2014

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just nine new Garda recruits have been allocated to the Galway Garda division in the last 3 years – one of the lowest allocations in the country.

Since 2014, a total of 839 new recruits have been assigned to stations across the country.

Dublin received an allocation of over 400 Gardai in that time.

In terms of the regions, Cork city received 20, Waterford city and county got 24 and Galway was allocated just 9 new Gardai for the entire city and county division.

According to the Irish Times, a further 750 trainee Gardai will graduate this year before being sent to stations nationwide.