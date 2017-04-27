15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

gbfm-news-garda

Just nine new Garda recruits allocated to Galway division since 2014

By GBFM News
April 27, 2017

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just nine new Garda recruits have been allocated to the Galway Garda division in the last 3 years – one of the lowest allocations in the country.

Since 2014, a total of 839 new recruits have been assigned to stations across the country.

Dublin received an allocation of over 400 Gardai in that time.

In terms of the regions, Cork city received 20, Waterford city and county got 24 and Galway was allocated just 9 new Gardai for the entire city and county division.

According to the Irish Times, a further 750 trainee Gardai will graduate this year before being sent to stations nationwide.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Thursday 27th April, 2017
suitcase-468445_960_720
April 27, 2017
Travel writer to deliver public lecture in the city
An-Garda-Siochana
April 27, 2017
Long delays following crash on N18
photo Min
April 27, 2017
Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald to address prison officers conference in the city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
EINDE ONE
April 26, 2017
Galway’s Coláiste Éinde crowned SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 14 A Girls Cup champions
Galway-GAA
April 26, 2017
Galway Hurling Fixtures For Next Two Weeks including Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK