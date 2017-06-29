Just 11 consultants at GUH work on public-only basis

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The HSE has revealed that out of 196 consultants working at UHG and Merlin Park, just 11 work on a public-only basis.

The matter was raised by City Councillor Padraig Conneely at a meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum West.

The executive has previously explained that on a national basis, consultants are offered a choice of contract – some of which allow them to operate both privately and publicly.

Councillor Conneely is criticising the system, which he says is contributing to long waiting lists and a two-tier health system.

Up to 25% of beds in public hospitals can be used by consultants working both privately and publicly.