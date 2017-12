Galway Bay fm newsroom – Jurys Hotel Galway has been sold to the Swedish hotel group Pandox as part of an aquisition of a portfolio 37 hotels.

According to the Irish Times Pandox bought the portfolio including the Jurys Inn chain from US private equity group Lone Star for 900 million euro.

The three Irish properties included in the sale are Jurys Inn Galway, Cork, and Dublin.

The Jurys Inn chain will be run by Lebanese Fattal Hotels under a long-term operational lease agreement with Pandox.