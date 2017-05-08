Junior parkrun coming to Galway

With the continued success of Oranmore parkrun, a free 5km timed run taking place every Saturday morning in Rinville park, some members of the core team are making plans to bring a junior parkrun to the very same beautiful venue.

Since it’s start in August last year the senior event has seen approximately 1500 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities take part in the free 5km event with an average of 200 people running every Saturday morning. In April alone over 1million people took part in the global phenomenon which can boast over 1000 events in 14 different countries.

“We pride ourselves on removing the barriers to participation which is why our events will always be free and open to everyone,” said Rob Partridge of parkrun Ireland. “The junior events are 2km and open to children aged 4-14years and the enthusiasm from the kids is like nothing I’ve ever seen before!”

With 100 events in Ireland taking place every Saturday and Sunday the team in Oranmore are now hoping to bring a junior event to Galway. An information night is taking place in the Maldron Hotel, Oranmore on Thursday 18th May at 7pm and all are welcome. “We’ve the route planned, paperwork started and the beginnings of great team, now we just need to build on the success we’ve had so far,” said Bernie Rogers, one of the two people taking on the role of Event Director for this future event, the other being Mark McCormick who is part of the senior

event core team.

Rob Partridge, from parkrun Ireland, will be there to talk about parkrun and it’s history and to answer any questions people may have. “One of the biggest things people need to remember it’s that it’s run, not a race. We ban the word race from being used at the events and although it’s timed the time is for your own reference,” said Rob.

If you’re interested in being part of the team or just want to find out more about parkrun why not go along on the 18th May and see what it’s all about.

For more information head over to <http://facebook.com/oranmorepakrun> or contact [email protected]