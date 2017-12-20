Junior Minister launches NUI Galway dementia report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State Ciaran Cannon has launched a report by NUI Galway on ‘Developing and Implementing Dementia Policy in Ireland.’

The report recommends a social insurance model of funding as the best way to ensure the delivery of a system of community-based care for people with dementia.

There are an estimated 55 thousand people with dementia in Ireland and that number is expected to nearly triple by 2046.

The NUIG study also reveals that there are about 60 thousand informal caregivers providing support for people with dementia and it costs the economy about 2 billion euro.

Editor of the report, Professor Eamon O’ Shea from the Centre for Economic and Social Research at NUIG says the study shows that dementia patients want better and more timely information