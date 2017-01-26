15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Judge rejects attempt to have part of Ballinasloe Lotto case struck out

By GBFM News
January 26, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The judge overseeing a legal action about a € 3.3m Lotto win in 2011 has rejected an attempt to have part of the case struck out.

David Walsh from Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe is fighting for a share of the prize as one of six people who signed the back of the winning ticket.

His stepmother Mary Walsh claims he was only asked to sign it to avoid paying gift tax and gave up his share when he accepted his late father’s house.

Her barrister accused the other side of trying to introduce new elements to the case in relation to the ownership of the winning ticket.

But Judge Richard Humphreys ruled against him and the case is due to resume hearing evidence tomorrow.

