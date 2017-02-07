Judge continues freezing orders in Ballinasloe lotto dispute case

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A full hearing of the injunction to continue freezing orders in the case of a Ballinasloe lotto dispute will take place next week.

David Walsh of Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe won a case to sue his stepmother for a one sixth share of a 3.3 million euro lottery win, following a judgement last week.

The judge accused David Walsh’s stepmother Mary of “ducking and weaving” in the witness box and described her evidence as “unreliable”.

His stepmother claimed he accepted the family home at Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe instead of a 200-thousand euro share.

In a hearing this week, the judge continued freezing orders that Ms. Walsh was not to reduce her assets below 929 thousand euro due to concerns that assets could be dissipated.

He said an exception could be made for living expenses for the next week.