15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Joyces Supermarket Group to buy Nestors Galway stores

By GBFM News
August 24, 2017

Time posted: 8:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Joyce’s Supermarket Group is set to buy all 4 Nestor Supervalu supermarkets in Galway.

Nestor’s supermarkets, which are currently in receivership, includes stores at Fr. Griffin Road, Ballybane and Doughiska.

Joyces was established in 1951 and has stores in Headford, Athenry, Tuam, Indreabhán and Knocknacarra.

Once the proposed transaction is complete, the 4 Galway Nestor stores will be re-branded under the Joyce name.

Joyces says it will work with employees at the Nestor stores and additional career and promotion opportunities will be available to new and existing staff.

The deal will have to be approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Win with Irish Wholesale Flags on Molly in the Morning
August 23, 2017
Boil water notice issued for Williamstown
August 23, 2017
Nurses say streamlining UHG services has not solved overcrowding problem
August 23, 2017
Ballinasloe to host major paramedic training event

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 23, 2017
Lady Gregory Hotel Galway Summer Stages Rally
August 23, 2017
Claregalway Hotel Ladies Football Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK