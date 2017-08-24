Joyces Supermarket Group to buy Nestors Galway stores

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Joyce’s Supermarket Group is set to buy all 4 Nestor Supervalu supermarkets in Galway.

Nestor’s supermarkets, which are currently in receivership, includes stores at Fr. Griffin Road, Ballybane and Doughiska.

Joyces was established in 1951 and has stores in Headford, Athenry, Tuam, Indreabhán and Knocknacarra.

Once the proposed transaction is complete, the 4 Galway Nestor stores will be re-branded under the Joyce name.

Joyces says it will work with employees at the Nestor stores and additional career and promotion opportunities will be available to new and existing staff.

The deal will have to be approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.