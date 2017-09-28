Joint Policing Committee calls for policy to deal with drugs paraphernalia

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city’s Joint Policing Committee says the local authority needs to develop a strategy to deal with the collection of drugs paraphernalia in the city, especially outside working hours.

The issue was raised by several members of the JPC at its meeting this week. (25/9)

Councillor Billy Cameron told the JPC that the public needs to know who to call if they come across items such as syringes on their property or in public areas.

Chief Superintendent of Galway garda division, Tom Curley said that he is assessing what requirements are needed to ensure garda cars can be kitted out with ‘sin bins’ or sharp bins if they are in a position to attend and collect the sharp items.

However he stressed to members of the JPC that it’s not the responsibility of gardai alone to collect such items and that other measures should be taken by the local authority, in the main.

Acting Chief Executive of the city council, Tom Connell said that wardens are available between 9am and 5.30p.m to collect such items.

He added that litter management staff also play a role during their clean up each morning.

Councillor Frank Fahey said that The Plots near Woodquay is a particularly popular spot for drug use and while sharps may be cleaned up by council staff at one point of the day, more paraphernalia could appear later in the day.

JPC member Joe Loughnane said that drug use is not just a crime issue and should be dealt with in medical terms too, where adequate support is given to agencies which help with addiction or treatment.

Chairperson of the city JPC, Councillor Mike Cubbard said the Environment Policy Committee of the city council should formulate a preliminary policy for the collection of sharps in the city and bring it back before the JPC in the next three months.