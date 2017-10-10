Joint Committee asks government to invest more in Aran Islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands is calling for more funding for the Aran Islands.

In a newly published report the Committee calls on the government to invest more in jobs and infrastructure on the islands to address population decline.

Meanwhile the Committee is meeting with representatives of Muintearas at 5 o’clock today to discuss the provision of services for young people in the Gaeltacht. (10/10)

Muintearas – which organises activities for young people in Gaeltacht areas including Galway – launched its national youth plan in Carna last month.