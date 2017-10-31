Jobs growth increases by 16 per cent in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Job growth in Galway is up 16 per cent, according to the Jobs Index from IrishJobs.ie.

Limerick is one of the country’s top performers in terms of new business growth, posting a 43 per cent increase in job vacancies in the third quarter of this year, compared to the same time last year.

According to today’s Irish Times, overall growth in Galway is up by 16 per cent, compared to 9 per cent in Dublin and just one per cent in Cork.

Hospitality jobs accounted for the largest share of job vacancies over the past three months, followed by banking and finance.

Marketing Manager with IrishJobs.ie, Safann MacCarthy says big employers in Galway are boosting job growth.