15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Jobs growth increases by 16 per cent in Galway

By GBFM News
October 31, 2017

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Job growth in Galway is up 16 per cent, according to the Jobs Index from IrishJobs.ie.

Limerick is one of the country’s top performers in terms of new business growth, posting a 43 per cent increase in job vacancies in the third quarter of this year, compared to the same time last year.

According to today’s Irish Times, overall growth in Galway is up by 16 per cent, compared to 9 per cent in Dublin and just one per cent in Cork.

Hospitality jobs accounted for the largest share of job vacancies over the past three months, followed by banking and finance.

Marketing Manager with IrishJobs.ie, Safann MacCarthy says big employers in Galway are boosting job growth.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Call for more gardai to tackle Ballybane anti-social behaviour
October 31, 2017
Call for more gardai to tackle Ballybane anti-social behaviour
October 31, 2017
Galway childcare fees below national average
October 31, 2017
Gardai investigate alleged serious sexual assault in city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 30, 2017
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors go top of the Men’s Super League as Swords fall to DCU Saints
October 30, 2017
Ballindereen wins McGettigans County Intermediate Hurling Title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK