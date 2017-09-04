15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

Jobs announcement expected at new office development in Parkmore

By GBFM News
September 4, 2017

Time posted: 6:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A jobs announcement is expected at tomorrow’s launch of a new office development at the Parkmore East Business Campus.

The launch, which is taking place at the Clayton Hotel tomorrow morning before moving on to tour the site, will be attended by Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon.

The offices have been developed by a company which is investing in business parks, industrial zones and logistic hubs throughout the country.

The company aims to provide property solutions for employers in line with the IDA’s strategy of bringing investment to regional locations.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Hurling heroes en route to Pearse Stadium
City native is new President of NUI Galway
September 4, 2017
City native is new President of NUI Galway
September 4, 2017
Hurling heroes en route to Pearse Stadium
September 4, 2017
Hurling heroes arrive in Ballinasloe

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 4, 2017
Galway – All-Ireland Senior Hurling Champions 2017 – Galway 0-26 Waterford 2-17
September 4, 2017
Galway – All-Ireland Minor Hurling Champions 2017
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK