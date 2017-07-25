15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

JFC applies for permission for new depot in Tuam

By GBFM News
July 25, 2017

Time posted: 12:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted to the county council for approval for the development and retention of the expansion of the existing JFC Manufacturing facility in Tuam.

The company is seeking planning permission for the expansion of the existing facility and the provision of a European Distribution Depot.

 

The development includes 170 car parking spaces, a truck parking area, bicycle parking, a raw materials silo and offices at Killaloonty.

In a second application, JFC Manufacturing is seeking planning permission to upgrade the entrance/exit to Tuam Business Park.

It would include the removal of the low level wall and the re-alignment of the junction.

It would also involve temporary access through Tuam Business Park and JFC’s existing manufacturing facility to service the adjacent proposed expansion.

A decision on both applications is due next month.

