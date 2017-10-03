Jehovah Witnesses plan refurbishment of Tuam facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam’s Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation is hoping to refurbish its premises at the Weir Road in the town.

The development at Killaloonty would involve the renovation of the existing building, and a change of use of the adjoining caretakers apartment.

The change of use would facilitate a relocation of the front entrance, new toilet facilities, an enlarged auditorium and a new multipurpose room.

The project would also see the provision of accessible toilets and car parking bays, additional general parking and a new pedestrian entrance.

County planners are due to make a decision next month.