The Home Run

The Home Run

James McGee

James McGee progresses to R2 in Australian Open

By Sport GBFM
January 11, 2017

Time posted: 12:39 pm

James McGee got his qualifying campaign off to a good start at the Australian Open today when he defeated the 27 yr old Croatian Matija Pecotic in straight sets 7-6(3) 7-5

McGee is aiming to reach his second career Grand Slam main draw, McGee reached his first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2014.

In September McGee won his won his first ATP Challenger Tour event in Cary, North Carolina where he had to come through qualifying to eventually secure the title. He had just returned to the tour after a layoff due to injury. His ATP ranking had slipped to almost No 350 in July and the win brought him back to No 194

McGee will be hoping to go one step further than last year when he went out of the tournament in the third and final qualifying round.

He next meets Vincent Millot of France who has an ATP ranking of 142, this match is likely to be scheduled for Friday.

The pair have met on two occasions, once in 2014 when Millot won and more recently in 2016 when McGee was victorious in 3 sets 3-6 6-1 6-4.

