James Kelly knocks out opponent in International in Kent

James Kelly from Athenry knocked out his English opponent George French with a savage right hook to the body in the very first round of their International Full Contact Rules Kickboxing bout in the famous Casino Rooms in Rochester, Kent.

James, who just turned eighteen last week, had the 800 strong crowd on their feet as his opponent was doubled up on the canvas and counted out by the event referee.

The ring announcer, Mr Malcolm Ladney, praised the young Galwegian and said he was one of THE upcoming fighters for the future.

