15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

James Kelly knocks out opponent in International in Kent

By Sport GBFM
September 4, 2017

Time posted: 8:14 pm

James Kelly from Athenry knocked out his English opponent George French with a savage right hook to the body in the very first round of their International Full Contact Rules Kickboxing bout in the famous Casino Rooms in Rochester, Kent.
James, who just turned eighteen last week, had the 800 strong crowd on their feet as his opponent was doubled up on the canvas and counted out by the event referee.
The ring announcer, Mr Malcolm Ladney, praised the young Galwegian and said he was one of THE upcoming fighters for the future.

print
Sport
Kiltormer take All-Ireland Junior Sevens Shield title
The Curragh Racecourse Partner with Childhood Cancer Foundation
September 4, 2017
The Curragh Racecourse Partner with Childhood Cancer Foundation
September 4, 2017
Kiltormer take All-Ireland Junior Sevens Shield title
September 4, 2017
Beagh create Senior sevens history

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 4, 2017
City native is new President of NUI Galway
September 4, 2017
Jobs announcement expected at new office development in Parkmore

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline