Jack Russell to represent Galway in ‘Nose of Tralee’

By GBFM News
August 3, 2017

Time posted: 5:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plucky Jack Russell is set to represent Galway at this years ‘Nose of Tralee’ festival.

The annual event is run by Pet Sitters and aims to find the cutest, most adorable or even just the funniest pet in Ireland.

Jack Russell Myko, who was adopted from Connemara charity Madra, is this years Galway Nose and will compete with cats and dogs from every county in Ireland.

According to his official bio, he’s not sure what age he is but he loves to get dressed up and knows how to turn on the charm!

Public voting in the ‘Nose of Tralee’ will open on Tuesday at petsittersireland.com and the winner will be announced on Tuesday the 22nd.

Owner Tracey Kirby says he’s certainly one of the happiest dogs in Ireland.

