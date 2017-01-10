15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

aran-islands-1155802_960_720

Islanders say the Aran air and ferry controversies have had severe impact

By GBFM News
January 10, 2017

Time posted: 3:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aran islanders say the recent controversies over the island air and ferry services are causing a lot of uncertainty among locals, business owners and tourism operators.

Island representatives met with Gaeltacht Minister Seán Kyne this week to discuss concerns over the Aran air service.

The provider of the air service, Aer Arann, has not yet signed the Public Service Obligation contract – which was due to be signed last Friday.

Island representative Micheál Ó ‘Ghoill says islanders feel that they’re being left in the dark.

Recently, it emerged that any extra flights needed outside the set PSO flight schedule will likely incur significant extra charges, payable by the passengers.

Micheál Ó ‘Ghoill says islanders are worried about the impact of the recent air and ferry controversies on tourism, and on the day-to-day lives of the local people.

