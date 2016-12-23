15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Islanders relieved as Aran ferry crisis resolved

December 23, 2016

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says there’s a sense of relief on the Aran Islands following the resolution of the Inis Mór ferry crisis.

Island Ferries is to resume its full ferry services to Inis Mór, with the dispute over passenger levies now resolved

In a statement, Island Ferries Teo says it will continue all ferry services to and from Cill Rónáin Harbour

It says its ferry services will not be stopping from the 4th of January, as previously announced and will continue uninterrupted after that date.

Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne says there some loose ends to be tidied up as an emergency tender was advertised in case the service ceased in January as originally planned.

However, he says islanders can rest assured that their service is safe.

