15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

inishmore-kilronan-news

Island Ferries to resume full ferry services to Inis Mór

By GBFM News
December 22, 2016

Time posted: 6:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Island Ferries is to resume its full ferry services to Inis Mór, with the dispute over passenger levies now resolved

In a statement issued this evening Island Ferries Teo says it will continue all ferry services to and from Cill Rónáin Harbour

It says its ferry services will not be stopping from the 4th of January, as previously announced and will continue uninterrupted after that date.

The company says it welcomes the progress made during recent joint talks with officials at Galway County Council  and at Roinn na Gaeltachta.

It also welcomes the acceptance of its revised proposals as passed by the elected members of the county council at their meeting on the 19th December

The company also singles out Junior Minister and Galway West Fine Gael TD Seán Kyne for his pivotal role in an amicable resolution being reached between all parties.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Elderly man dies in Athenry farming accident
Galway Senior Hurlers visit the Galway Regional Hospital’s Children’s Unit
HSA-news-health-safety-authority
December 22, 2016
Elderly man dies in Athenry farming accident
sacre-coeur-news-fire
December 22, 2016
Former hotel site in Salthill could become carpark
pure water is emptied into a glass of water from a jug. fresh drinking water
December 22, 2016
Boil water notice lifted in Kilconnell after more than a year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
galway-hurlers-hospital-visit
December 22, 2016
Galway Senior Hurlers visit the Galway Regional Hospital’s Children’s Unit
european-champions-cup-1200x675
December 22, 2016
EPCR Announce Details of Rounds Five and Six of the European Champions Cup
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK