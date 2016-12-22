Island Ferries to resume full ferry services to Inis Mór

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Island Ferries is to resume its full ferry services to Inis Mór, with the dispute over passenger levies now resolved

In a statement issued this evening Island Ferries Teo says it will continue all ferry services to and from Cill Rónáin Harbour

It says its ferry services will not be stopping from the 4th of January, as previously announced and will continue uninterrupted after that date.

The company says it welcomes the progress made during recent joint talks with officials at Galway County Council and at Roinn na Gaeltachta.

It also welcomes the acceptance of its revised proposals as passed by the elected members of the county council at their meeting on the 19th December

The company also singles out Junior Minister and Galway West Fine Gael TD Seán Kyne for his pivotal role in an amicable resolution being reached between all parties.