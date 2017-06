Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board will hold a meeting on Inis Mór tomorrow, with island education high on the agenda.

The body will meet in Kilronan, where a talk will be delivered to the organisation’s members by Mícheál O’Cúláin on the island education system.

Gaeltacht Education Policy and teacher supply will also be discussed.

The meeting takes place at Colaiste Naomh Einne, Kilronan tomorrow afternoon.