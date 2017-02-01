Irishman set to make Ocean Rowing history

Gavan Hennigan nears the finish line of Talisker Atlantic Challenge in Antigua

English Harbour, Antigua & Barbuda – 1st February 2017: The 5,000km Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge started 49 days ago in La Gomera, a small island in the Canary Islands. With under 150km to go, Irishman Gavan Hennigan is leading the solo category and is on track to break Irish and International Ocean Rowing Records. He is set to complete the mammoth race early on Thursday morning, February 2nd.

Hennigan (35) from Galway is 3rd and not only leads the solo race category but sits ahead of team boats of four, three and two people. At the closing stage of the race he is being chased by an American boat of 3. Speaking this morning from the Atlantic, Mr. Hennigan had this to say:

“I’m focused on controlling the controllables. I know about the chasing teams but I can’t do anything about what they’re doing. I can only focus on rowing my boat and pushing myself to the limit to get to Antigua as fast as I possibly can.

My goal before this race was to be the first solo man home and to set a new Irish record. I’m going to achieve that. I’m fighting hard out here with my body and my mind. I’m focused on the next stroke and the one after that. I’ve got plenty of water infront of me and I’ll be pulling hard each and every minute I’ve got left out here. I’m gonna get to Antigua with style and raise that flare and tricolour high when I get there!”

Gavan has proven himself a skilled and powerful ocean rower and has positioned himself perfectly to make his mark on the Ocean Rowing Society Records and the Guinness Book of Records. The fastest Irish man to make the East to West crossing to date, was Sean McGowan who completed the crossing in 118 days in 2010. McGowan had technical difficulties during his race and finished with two broken oars. The fastest Irishman to make the West to East crossing was Tom McClean in 1987 who completed the crossing in 55 days. On the international front, the fastest recorded crossing on the course from la Gomera to Antigua was by Matteo Perruchini who completed the crossing in 52 days in 2016.

It is these records that Gavan is working towards. Having clocked up a huge 82nm between 9am on January 29th and 9am on January 30th, Hennigan is showing a steely determination to get to the Port of Antigua by Thursday, February 2nd. There he hopes raise the Irish Tricolour and make Irish and International Ocean rowing history.

More about Gavan Hennigan:

Gavan Hennigan (35) – Ireland – Gavan Hennigan is an Irish Extreme Environment Athlete. He has adventured to all 7 continents, from Ultra Running at home in Ireland to Winter Ultras and snowboard mountaineering in the Antarctic. Gavan is raising money for Jigsaw Galway and Cancer Care West: https://www.taliskerwhiskyatlanticchallenge.com/the-teams/gavan-hennigan/ and www.gavanhennigan.com

More about the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge:

The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge is a unique, life-changing experience. Renowned for its tough conditions; participants typically row two hours on, two hours off, 24 hours per day. Competitors burn around 8,000 calories daily and lose roughly 20% of their body weight over the duration of the race. Alongside physical exertion, the rowers will face 40 foot waves, tropical storms, sleep deprivation, sweltering heat and the psychological challenges of living and working in a turbulent natural environment.

Further details and updates will be available on www.gavanhennigan.com and www.taliskerwhiskyatlanticchallenge.com