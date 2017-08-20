Irish Water urged to invest in Roundstone water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is being asked to explain what steps it is taking to resolve serious issues with the water supply in the Cill Chiaráin/Carna area.

Locals say there has been reduced water pressure in the area since the scheme was extended to Roundstone – with some homes being left dry in the early morning.

The Iorras Aithneach community forum is calling for proper infrastructure to be installed in Roundstone to relieve pressure on the Cill Chiaráin/Carna scheme.

It says the pressure is worse during the busy tourist season – and argues a reliable supply is crucial to the future development of marine related industries in the area.

Sinn Fein Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says Irish Water has a duty to the people living in the region.