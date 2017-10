Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is to replace 2km of old water pipe in Clonbur.

That’s according to Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv who says the planned works will replace an old section of piping near the village operating on the old scheme.

He says the Clonbur, Cornamona, Cloughbrack and Maam areas have recently had new pipes installed and the latest project will bring the entire scheme up to standard.