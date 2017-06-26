Irish Water under pressure to explain continuing water restrictions on Aran Islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is being asked to explain why the issue of chronic water shortages on the Aran Islands has not been solved despite years of planning.

Galway Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says while the utility has carried out a range of studies in recent years, serious problems are still being experienced on an annual basis.

It’s as night time water restrictions remain in place on Inis Oírr since last month, with residents facing restrictions between 11pm and 7am on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, similar restrictions on Inis Mor have been lifted in the past week after heavy rainfall restored water stocks on the island.

Sinn Fein Senator O’ Clochartaigh says it’s taking an unacceptably long time to solve a problem that has existed for years.