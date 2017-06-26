15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Irish Water under pressure to explain continuing water restrictions on Aran Islands

By GBFM News
June 26, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is being asked to explain why the issue of chronic water shortages on the Aran Islands has not been solved despite years of planning.

Galway Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says while the utility has carried out a range of studies in recent years, serious problems are still being experienced on an annual basis.

It’s as night time water restrictions remain in place on Inis Oírr since last month, with residents facing restrictions between 11pm and 7am on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, similar restrictions on Inis Mor have been lifted in the past week after heavy rainfall restored water stocks on the island.

Sinn Fein Senator O’ Clochartaigh says it’s taking an unacceptably long time to solve a problem that has existed for years.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
10 percent drop in city crime
June 26, 2017
10 percent drop in city crime
June 26, 2017
Councillor suggests rewrite of county development plan
June 26, 2017
Galway TD calls for balance in dealing with EU habitats Directive

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 26, 2017
Galway United Manager Looks Forward To Dundalk Test
June 26, 2017
Derek Glynn and Peter Murphy emerge victorious at the Audi Galway Quattro Cup
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK